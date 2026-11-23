As many as 1,210 mobile phones were traced and returned to their owners with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in the last 20 months. The total estimated market value of the recovered mobile phones is approximately ₹3.07 crore, police said. The total estimated market value of the recovered mobile phones is approximately ₹3.07 crore, police said. (HT File) more

Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said the Cyber Crime Police Station traced the devices, and the police have organised five events so far, during which the recovered mobile phones were handed over to their owners.

“The recovered devices include 30 Apple iPhones and 1,180 Android phones, with a combined estimated market value of ₹3,07,00,000. Dedicated police teams, using advanced technological tools and coordinating with police units across different states, successfully traced the mobile phones not only locally but also from various parts of the country. These include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bareilly, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, among other locations,” Gill said.

Gill urged citizens to report the loss or theft of their mobile phones at the nearest police station or Sanjh Kendra and register a complaint on the Centre’s CEIR portal as well. “This will help the authorities block and trace the missing devices,” he added.