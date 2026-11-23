Gurugram: According to police, on November 19, the Jamalpur police post received a call about the accident. A police official reached the spot and found that the victim had died on the spot. (Representational image) more

A man was killed in Jamalpur, Gurugram, after a speeding car allegedly hit him from behind while he was walking along the road, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the man as Sarvjeet Kumar Singh, in his late 30s, from Chhapra, Bihar. Investigators said the driver fled the spot following the accident.

According to police, on November 19, the Jamalpur police post received a call about the accident. A police official reached the spot and found that the victim had died on the spot.

Doctors said the cause of death was external injuries to the head and limbs, police said.

The man’s nephew, in his complaint submitted on November 22, stated that an eyewitness told him that Sarvjeet was walking along the roadside when a speeding vehicle coming from the Gurugram side hit him from behind and fled the spot. The complainant identified the vehicle’s registration number and has sought legal action against the unidentified driver.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police official said that an investigation is underway to trace the unidentified driver.