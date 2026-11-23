Any form of commercial lodging on the fourth floor and above has been again banned at guest houses by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which has also mandated fire safety certificates for buildings 12 metres tall and higher. While similar directions were issued after the 2019 fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh that killed 17 people, those directions were later diluted by subsequent changes in rules. Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani, where 23 people, including 12 foreigners, were killed in a June 3 morning fire. (HT File Photo) more

“Under no circumstances shall guest house or commercial lodging activities be permitted on the fourth floor or any floor above it. The use of the fourth floor for guest accommodation, reception, or related commercial operations is strictly prohibited,” said the order.

Month-long drive to ensure compliance In the November 13 order, seen by HT, the MCD has also directed a month-long drive to ensure compliance with the latest directives.

The fresh directions come in the wake of a series of fire incidents in the Capital, including a blaze at a bed and breakfast (B&B) in Hauz Rani in June in which 23 people died. A magisterial inquiry into the blaze found widespread violations in the building’s operations

A senior municipal official said that the order is particularly important since guest house operators in areas like Paharganj and Majnu Ka Tilla were found to be actively flouting fire safety norms. “All guest houses operating in buildings with a height of 12 metres and above must possess a fire safety certificate (FSC) issued by the Fire Service department. Operation without a valid FSC or failure to renew an expired certificate constitutes a critical safety violation. All such units will be closed down and sealed,” the official added. According to standard estimates, 12m in height translates to a ground floor plus three other floors.

The order further states that, although houses and buildings below 12m in height are exempted from needing to obtain a fire no objection certificate (NOC), they must maintain basic fire-prevention measures, including clear fire escape routes and functional fire extinguishers.

Previous measures After a fatal fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in February 2019, guest houses seeking fire clearance were required to stop operating rooms above the third floor if those floors violated building norms. Operators were asked to close or demolish unauthorised fourth floors and above before obtaining a fire NOC.

In a May 2022 order, the MCD stated, “The fire department cannot issue an NOC to any guest house or lodging facility which has more than four floors, does not have ventilation on each floor, corridor, or passage or does not submit a blueprint of every floor to the department.”

However, in September 2022, in a revised order, MCD stated that the fire department would no longer insist on demolition of the fourth floor and above for issuance of NOC. Instead, an affidavit-based mechanism was to be put in place, asking agencies to obtain an “affidavit from the hotel owners that such spaces will not be used for any use that violates norms.”

The latest directive, however, bans the use of such space for commercial purposes.