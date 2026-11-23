A Slovak folk dance group's performance at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo has drawn widespread criticism on social media, prompting Slovak Republic's embassy in Japan to issue an apology and ask the group to take down the video. The dance troupe has apologised for performing at a sacred shrine in Tokyo. more

The group, Čarovné ostrohy, also known as Magic Spurs, faced backlash after a video of its members dancing between rows of red torii gates at Tokyo's Nezu Shrine went viral.

The performance, which the group said was intended to showcase Japan's beauty, was criticised by Japanese social media users. Several accused the dancers of disrespecting a sacred place of worship by treating it as a venue for social media content.

Slovak embassy issues apology Following the backlash, the Embassy of Slovak Republic in Japan issued an apology on its official social media accounts on November 20, 2026. It shared a statement in Japanese and English titled "Apology Regarding Video Filmed at Nezu Shrine".

“The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Japan sincerely apologizes for the distress and pain caused by the video recorded on the grounds of Nezu Shrine in Tokyo by the Slovak dance group Čarovné ostrohy.

“A Shinto shrine is a sacred place of prayer and worship, not a stage for performance or social media content,” the statement read.

The embassy said the people of Slovakia held Japanese culture, history and religion, as well as its shrines and temples, in great respect. It added that the incident did not reflect these sentiments and expressed regret over the offence caused.

The embassy also said it would intensify efforts to educate Slovak tourists about Japanese customs and etiquette. It confirmed that it had asked the dance group to withdraw the video and refrain from using it in the future.

Clarifying the group's status, the embassy said Čarovné ostrohy was an independent dance troupe and had no affiliation with any Slovak government institution.

“We have asked the dance group to withdraw the video and not to use it any further. We would also like to clarify that Čarovné ostrohy is an independent dance group and is not part of any Slovak government institution,” the Embassy of Slovak Republic in Japan said in its statement.

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Dance group apologises Čarovné ostrohy also issued an apology on Instagram in English and Japanese. The group said the video was intended to convey Japan's beauty and that it had no intention of offending the Japanese people.

“We deeply apologize to the people of Japan. We had absolutely no intention of damaging the good relations between Slovakia and Japan. We love Japan,” the group said in its statement.

Why Nezu Shrine is significant Located in Tokyo's Bunkyo district, Nezu Shrine is known for its striking rows of vermilion torii gates. These gates traditionally mark the transition from the everyday world into sacred Shinto space.

The video showed members of the Slovak group dancing along the pathway lined with the gates. Its circulation on social media prompted criticism from users, with some urging the performers to respect Japanese traditions, culture and religious customs.

The shrine has rules governing filming on its premises. However, it remains unclear whether the group had obtained permission to record the video.