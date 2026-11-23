Gurugram: The Gurugram Land Purchase Committee has issued a public notice to acquire around 2,529.71 square metres (sqm) of private land for Phase-2 of the Millennium City Centre–Cyber City metro corridor. The committee has proposed purchasing the land through the direct purchase procedure notified by the Haryana government on January 8, 2026. (HT Archive) more

According to the notice issued by the land acquisition officer (urban estates department), the land parcels required by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) are located in Gurugram, Dundahera, and Carterpuri villages.

The committee has proposed purchasing the land through the direct purchase procedure notified by the Haryana government on January 8, 2026.

“It is hereby notified to the owners of the land detailed below that the Land Purchase Committee, Gurugram, has decided to purchase private land measuring 2529.714 sqm through the direct purchase method for the ‘construction of metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City’,” stated the notice dated November 19.

It added that the largest share of the proposed land acquisition is in Gurugram village, where 1,137.67 sqm has been identified. Another 850.82 sqm is located in Dundahera, while 541.22 sqm falls in Carterpuri.

In Gurugram village, the identified parcels include plots measuring 534.974 sqm, 417 sqm, and 84 sqm, among other smaller plots. In Dundahera, a significant portion comprises green areas associated with commercial complexes.

The land parcels listed in the notice comprise several property types, including commercial plots, vacant land, residential properties, green areas within commercial complexes, and boundary walls.

The land acquisition officer (LAO) said that affected landowners may submit their objections to the LAO’s office within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

Under the metro purchase policy, landowners will receive a compensation incentive of 25% over and above the compensation calculated under the 2013 Act, inclusive of relief and rehabilitation benefits.

Meanwhile, GMRL has already floated a ₹1,662-crore tender for the metro corridor’s construction.