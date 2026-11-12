Imphal, A Kuki woman was shot dead and a man injured when suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said.

Woman shot dead, man injured in gunfight between suspected militants in Manipur

The gunfight broke out between rival militant groups in an area near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district around 11 am.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Following the exchange of fire, a woman from Taphou Kuki village, who was working in a nearby field, was found shot dead.

The deceased has been identified as Nengboi Chongloi.

She was found holding a sickle in her hand as she lay dead.

Her body has been recovered by locals and security forces.

A man who was injured during the firing was taken to a private hospital in Kangpokpi district.

The incident took place amid protests by the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity , which organised a sit-in demonstration at the district headquarters over what it described as an "unsatisfactory response to the organisation's charter of demands" following the recent abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo civilians from Taphou Kuki village.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} COTU has demanded that Taphou Kuki village be brought under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi district police instead of the present Senapati district police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} COTU has demanded that Taphou Kuki village be brought under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi district police instead of the present Senapati district police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Two Kuki youths who went missing from the vicinity of Taphou Kuki village on October 28 were found dead in neighbouring Senapati district on November 1.

Their killing had prompted COTU to call a "total shutdown" in Kangpokpi district.

Manipur Police ADGP Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo had said on Tuesday that the state government was considering transferring the case to the National Investigation Agency .

"A proposal to transfer the case to the NIA by the government of Manipur is at an advanced stage, and necessary orders are awaited," he had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.