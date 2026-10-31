Woman stabbed to death by stalker in Andhra Pradesh

A 29-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district hours after she was stabbed repeatedly by a stalker at her house, police said.

According to Jangareddygudem police inspector M V Subhash, the accused fled the scene after the attack, and police launched a manhunt to apprehend him. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The 29-year-old victim was a native of Tangedikonda village in Polavaram mandal. She lived in a rented accomodation at Jangareddygudem and worked at a bakery.

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The incident occurred on Friday evening when she was alone at home. The accused, identified as Ramakrishna, who reportedly belongs to the same village, allegedly entered her house and attacked her indiscriminately with a knife.

According to Jangareddygudem police inspector M V Subhash, the accused fled the scene after the attack, and police launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

Local residents alerted the ambulance service upon witnessing what had happened and the woman was initially shifted to the Jangareddigudem area hospital before being moved to a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

In a statement recorded before her death, the woman said the person who had been stalking her in the name of love had stabbed her.

“However, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment,” Subhash said, adding that the victim’s statement had been recorded at Jangareddigudem hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspector said preliminary inquiries revealed that both the victim and Ramakrishna were known to each other but reportedly developed differences recently. “The exact circumstances that triggered the attack are yet to be established,” he said, adding that a case of murder was registered and investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspector said preliminary inquiries revealed that both the victim and Ramakrishna were known to each other but reportedly developed differences recently. “The exact circumstances that triggered the attack are yet to be established,” he said, adding that a case of murder was registered and investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}