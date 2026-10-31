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Woman stabbed to death by stalker in Andhra Pradesh

The 29-year-old victim was a native of Tangedikonda village in Polavaram mandal. She lived in a rented accomodation at Jangareddygudem and worked at a bakery.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 15:00:40 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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A 29-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district hours after she was stabbed repeatedly by a stalker at her house, police said.

According to Jangareddygudem police inspector M V Subhash, the accused fled the scene after the attack, and police launched a manhunt to apprehend him. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))
According to Jangareddygudem police inspector M V Subhash, the accused fled the scene after the attack, and police launched a manhunt to apprehend him. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The 29-year-old victim was a native of Tangedikonda village in Polavaram mandal. She lived in a rented accomodation at Jangareddygudem and worked at a bakery.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when she was alone at home. The accused, identified as Ramakrishna, who reportedly belongs to the same village, allegedly entered her house and attacked her indiscriminately with a knife.

According to Jangareddygudem police inspector M V Subhash, the accused fled the scene after the attack, and police launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

Local residents alerted the ambulance service upon witnessing what had happened and the woman was initially shifted to the Jangareddigudem area hospital before being moved to a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

In a statement recorded before her death, the woman said the person who had been stalking her in the name of love had stabbed her.

“However, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment,” Subhash said, adding that the victim’s statement had been recorded at Jangareddigudem hospital.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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