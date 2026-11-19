A 32-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were burnt alive after a fire broke out at their house in Kaidi village under Babri police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district late Wednesday night.

By the time police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot, the woman and her daughters had suffered fatal burn injuries. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The incident took place around 35 km from the Shamli district headquarters. The victims were identified as Sahida and her two daughters, aged 13 and 11.

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A possible LPG cylinder blast is suspected of triggering the fire, though the exact cause has yet to be established. The blaze spread rapidly through the house, trapping the three in a room where they were sleeping and leaving them with little chance to escape.

According to preliminary information, the blaze triggered panic in the house. Sahida’s husband, identified as Sajid, was sleeping in an adjoining room with his two sons. He is said to have woken to screams and rushed to rescue the three.

Sajid tried to douse the flames but failed to control the fire. By the time police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot, the woman and her daughters had suffered fatal burn injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Shamli police, in a post on X, said the matter had been taken cognisance of, and that necessary legal proceedings were underway. The bodies are to be sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shamli police, in a post on X, said the matter had been taken cognisance of, and that necessary legal proceedings were underway. The bodies are to be sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. {{/usCountry}}