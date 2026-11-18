A 36-year-old woman, along with her two minor sons, were killed in a fire caused by a suspected LPG cylinder leak in Maibam Chingmang Makha Leikai village of Manipur’s Bishnupur district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

A team from the Manipur Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the fire with assistance from local residents. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The house falls under the jurisdiction of Nambol police station, officials confirmed.

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According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, and the deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Khangjrakpam ongbi Ranjana and her two sons, aged 14 and 7.

What police said

Police said the house, built of wood and bamboo with a galvanised tin roof, caught fire quickly. The mother and the two sons were trapped and failed to escape from the burning fire. The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“During the fire, a cooking gas cylinder also exploded and might be the reason the mother and two sons failed to escape from the fire,” a police officer requesting anonymity told HT,

A team from the Manipur Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the fire with assistance from local residents. However, most of the properties were damaged.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, the bodies were recovered from the kitchen of the house and deposited at the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the bodies were recovered from the kitchen of the house and deposited at the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the cause of the fire could be a leakage from a cooking LPG gas cylinder, but the investigation is underway. A case has been registered at Nambol police station for further probe.