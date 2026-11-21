The presence of women in high public offices does not mean gender equality has been achieved across society, Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna, who is in line to become India's first woman Chief Justice, said, calling for a deeper examination of the structural barriers that continue to prevent women from accessing education, employment and professional opportunities.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice BV Nagarathna delivers the inaugural Cornelia Sorabji Memorial Lecture at Somerville College, University of Oxford, England, on Wednesday. (PTI) more less

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Speaking at the inaugural Cornelia Sorabji Memorial Lecture at Somerville College, University of Oxford, earlier this week, justice Nagarathna said the presence of a few distinguished women in public life cannot be taken as a reflection of the actual position of women across the country, stressing that substantive equality must account for the diversity of women’s experiences.

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“I have had the benefit of education and a career to pursue but there are many women in India who find it difficult to pursue education or have a career, even though well qualified. Indian society, particularly the male society needs to introspect on this critical aspect, if the cherished goals of our Constitution are to be achieved by the women of India,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Nagarathna also called for one-third representation for women lawyers on government panels, including those representing public sector undertakings and providing legal aid, maintaining that women’s participation in the legal profession must extend beyond entry to opportunities for professional advancement and institutional leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Nagarathna also called for one-third representation for women lawyers on government panels, including those representing public sector undertakings and providing legal aid, maintaining that women’s participation in the legal profession must extend beyond entry to opportunities for professional advancement and institutional leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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“If women are to participate equally in the administration of justice, their representation must extend beyond the right to enter the profession. It must encompass opportunities to represent the State, advise public institutions, and participate in the exercise of legal authority,” she said.

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Her observations come against the backdrop of the persistent gender imbalance in India’s higher judiciary. The Supreme Court currently has three women judges among its 37 sitting judges, while women account for only 111 of the 781 sitting judges in the country’s 25 high courts, or around 14%, according to the latest available figures. Justice Nagarathna is expected to become India’s first woman Chief Justice in September 2027, although her tenure at the helm will be brief.

In her lecture, justice Nagarathna traced the evolution of women’s rights from the colonial legal order to the constitutional promise of equality, arguing that the journey remained unfinished despite significant legislative and judicial advances.

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The judge explained how the constitutional promise of equality under Articles 14 and 21 had gradually expanded through legislative reforms and judicial pronouncements, moving beyond formal equality to confront discrimination rooted in social assumptions and institutional practices.

Among the landmark judgments she discussed were the Supreme Court’s 2005 recognition of daughters as equal coparceners in ancestral property, its Vishaka guidelines against workplace sexual harassment, and its rulings challenging gender-based restrictions in employment and the armed forces.

She also referred to judgments such as Anuj Garg, which rejected protective paternalism that restricts women’s opportunities in the name of their safety, and the top court’s decision in the Sikkimese women exemption case, which struck down a discriminatory tax provision that made a woman's entitlement dependent on whom she married. Justice Nagarathna, who authored the latter judgment, said marriage cannot extinguish a woman’s independent identity or become a basis for discrimination.

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However, she cautioned against measuring progress merely through the number of discriminatory laws struck down or beneficial statutes enacted, pointing to persistent barriers in women's safety, economic independence and access to justice.

The disproportionate burden of unpaid domestic and care work continued to shape women’s choices, she said, adding that equality must also recognise how caste, class, disability, religion, region and economic circumstances create different experiences of disadvantage.

“Equality must be attentive to differences among women. There is no single experience of being a woman,” she said, warning that formal uniformity alone could not remedy intersecting structural disadvantages.

She also argued that the legal profession must confront the gap between women's entry into the profession and their representation in positions of authority.

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Drawing a parallel with the constitutional amendments reserving seats for women in panchayats and municipalities, and the 106th constitutional amendment providing for reservation in Parliament and state legislatures, justice Nagarathna said meaningful representation required women to occupy positions where decisions were made.

She added the responsibility of keeping the doors open for women rested not just with courts and legislatures but also with public institutions, civil society and citizens.

“The women of India are asking for their basic and constitutional rights which have to be provided both at home and outside,” she said, listing the right to be born as a girl child, education, marital choice, a career of one's choice, inheritance and safe conditions at home, workplaces and public spaces as essential to women's empowerment.

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“If the women are able to fulfil their choices and goals, I feel that the word ‘empowerment’ would pale into insignificance,” she said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, were the victims of the shooting, which took place outside the Walmart store on the night of November 15, CBC News reported. The duo died in hospital.

While Rehal was know to police for weapons offences, Kaur had ‘limited contacts in Canada’, police said, adding that both victims lived in Delta.

The report quoted IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong as having said that police suspect a nearby car fire reported at 10.51 pm is linked to the shooting. The burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle, she added.

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In a Wednesday statement, IHIT said it believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime.

"This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said in the statement.