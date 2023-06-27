Manipur women ‘interfering’ with operations: Army

Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in the operations of security forces, the Indian Army tweeted on Monday evening in what was the first official confirmation of a rising new phenomenon in the violence-hit northeastern state. A screengrab of the video released by the army. (Screenshot)

The army also released a 2 minute 12 second-long video that put together purported visuals from a number of operations and levelled four serious allegations – that women activists were helping rioters flee, interfering in operations during the day or at night, interfering in the movement of logistics, and digging up the entry to the Assam Rifles camp to cause delays.

“Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations of security forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by security forces during critical situations to save lives and property,” said a tweet by Spear Corps, Indian Army.

The tweet came two days after a mob of around 1,500 people led by women in Imphal East refused to let the security forces take 12 men from the Meitei separatist group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). The standoff was resolved only when the men were handed over to the mob and allowed to go.

That incident was referenced in the video titled “Being humane is not a weakness”. “Demystifying the myth of peaceful blockade led by women in Manipur,” the video added.

The clip showed visuals of what it said was a blockade by women at Itham village in Imphal East on Saturday. It further added purported visuals from June 23 from Uragpat and Yaiganpokpi, where shots were fired, and alleged that women were accompanying “armed rioters”. Another frame alleged that ambulances were used to carry “rioters” and captioned two vehicles carrying women as accompanying rioters.

“Women folk were accompanying armed rioters,” the caption said.

The clip also presented purported visuals from June 13 – when nine people were gunned down in what was the highest number of casualties in a single day since violence first broke out six weeks ago. “As riots broke out in Khamenlok, mob blocked the movement of forces even before arson began,” the caption said.

Neither the video nor the captions identified any of the women activists or their communities. HT couldn’t independently corroborate the visuals.

The clip also alleged that women were interfering in operations during the day and at night, blocking movement of goods, and had even dug up the entry to the Assam Rifles base to delay troops.

“Blocking movement of forces is not only unlawful but also detrimental to their efforts towards restoring law and order. Indian Army appeals to all sections of society to cooperate with security forces working day and night to bring peace and stability in Manipur,” the clip said in the end.

The clip came after a flurry of recent incidents where mobs led by women blocked security forces in various parts of the state where 115 people have died in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. Security forces aware of developments said that women of both tribal and non-tribal groups were protesting and impeding operations.

