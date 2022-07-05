Work on to hold social media accountable, says IT minister amid Twitter's HC move

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said rapid work was underway on how to make social media accountable.

He said social media accountability has become a valid question globally and it will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by the government's regulation.

“An ecosystem, thought process that social media should be held accountable, is spreading in our country as well as globally...Rapid work underway on how to make it accountable,” the IT minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by Parliament," he added.

Vaishnaw's statement on regulating social media and holding it accountable came a day when it was reported that Twitter has moved court against the Central government's orders on taking down content posted on the microblogging platform.

