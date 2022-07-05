Home / India News / Work on to hold social media accountable, says IT minister amid Twitter's HC move
india news

Work on to hold social media accountable, says IT minister amid Twitter's HC move

  • Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said social media accountability has become a valid question globally and it will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by the government's regulation.
File photo of Union minister for information and technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.(ANI )
File photo of Union minister for information and technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.(ANI )
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said rapid work was underway on how to make social media accountable.

He said social media accountability has become a valid question globally and it will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by the government's regulation.

“An ecosystem, thought process that social media should be held accountable, is spreading in our country as well as globally...Rapid work underway on how to make it accountable,” the IT minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by Parliament," he added.

Vaishnaw's statement on regulating social media and holding it accountable came a day when it was reported that Twitter has moved court against the Central government's orders on taking down content posted on the microblogging platform.

He later spoke about how the number of startups have grown in the country over the past eight years. “From a handful of startups eight years ago to over 70,000 start-ups, over 100 unicorns today... shows that 'Digital India's' journey has been satisfying. Talks are on with start-ups over how to take India's 'Techade' ahead in the next 10 years,” the .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
information technology social media twitter + 1 more
information technology social media twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out