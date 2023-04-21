Home / India News / Earth Day: Know how ITC is pushing for paper based packaging

Earth Day: Know how ITC is pushing for paper based packaging

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Ahead of World Earth Day, ITC has come up with a new strategy. The company has introduced paper-based packaging to promote its message of sustainability.

Tomorrow is World Earth Day!

ITC comes up with paper based packaging for its product Aashirvaad Organic Atta ahead of World Earth Day.(Brand Website)
Ahead of this day, ITC has come up with a new way to promote its message of conservation of the Earth. The company has introduced paper-based packaging for its Aashirvaad Organic Atta.

This initiative, the company says, is part of the ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 vision which is aimed at strengthening their multi-dimensional efforts to tackle climate change.

Financial Express reports SBU chief executive Ganesh Sundararaman as saying, “At ITC, sustainability has always been an integral part of our ethos of conducting business. We believe that we have to be not only agile, consumer focused and innovative, but also purpose-driven and responsibly competitive. This launch is a significant step towards our commitment to promote sustainable packaging.”

This year, the theme for Earth Day is “Invest in our planet.” The day is celebrated to raise awareness about global warming as well as renewable sources of energy.

Paper based packaging acts as a sustainable option for brands as paper based packages are biodegradable in nature and apart from its environmental benefits, it can also be designed with eye-catching graphics which help in brand promotion.

