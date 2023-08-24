World wrestling body suspends membership of Wrestling Federation of India

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, on Thursday suspended the membership of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its “failure to hold its elections on time”. (Twitter/@wfi_wrestling)

The decision acts as a massive setback for sports in the country. Following its suspension, the India wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships starting September 16.

The WFI has been embroiled in controversy for the last few months over allegations of sexual harassment against its former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the lengthy protests by India’s top wrestlers leading to delays in elections.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had in April appointed an ad-hoc committee to run the affairs of the wrestling federation, with a directive to hold fresh elections in 45 days, which has since been delayed several times.

Taking note of the situation in India “with great concern”, the UWW had in a statement in May warned about the possibility of suspension if the 45-day deadline for elections was not respected.

“Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year,” the UWW had said in its May statement.

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the Union sports ministry had declared the process null and void. The elections have been delayed multiple times following protests against Brij Bhushan Singh.

