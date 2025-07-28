'Would've been better if…': Dimple Yadav on Maulana Sajid Rashidi ‘objectionable’ remark on her

Maulana Sajid Rashidi triggered a row after making controversial remark against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav over the latter's recent visit to a mosque near the Parliament. File photo of Maulana Sajid Rashidi and SP MP Dimple Yadav.(X/PTI)

The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly made an objectionable and misogynistic comment about Dimple Yadav who was wearing a sari at a meeting in a mosque and compared her to another woman SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had covered her head.

Rashidi, who is the president of the All India Imam Association, made the remark during a televised debate. An FIR has also been lodged against the cleric at the Vibhuti Khand police station in Lucknow.

Also Read: Operation Mahadev: Three LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Dara | Top updates

Following Rashidi's remarks, several MPs of the ruling NDA staged a protest in the Parliament premises against the “insult to the women's community”.

The MPs while condemning what they called as "misogynistic and inflammatory" remarks made by Rashidi, held placards reading, "Nari garima par prahar, nahi karenge kabhi bhi sweekar".

A delegation of SP leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party MPs Mohibulla Nadvi, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Zia ur Rahman Barq, and others visited a mosque near the Parliament last week. A photograph of the visit was shared on social media, with the BJP accusing the SP of holding a political meeting at a mosque. SP MP Mohibulla Nadvi is the Imam of the mosque in question.

Dimple Yadav reacts

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, while reacting to Sajid Rashidi's derogatory remark, said it is good that an FIR has been registered.

Reacting to the NDA MP's protest, she said it would have been better if the MPs had protested against the incidents that happened against women in Manipur.

"It's good what is happening, it is good that FIR was registered. It would have been better if they would have protested when the incidents against women happened in Manipur. After Operation Sindoor, BJP leaders made indecent remark against our Armed Forces officer, it would have been better if they had stood against it," Dimple Yadav told PTI news agency.

Sajid Rashidi's justifies remark

Maulana Sajid Rashidi has stood by his statements made against Dimple Yadav, saying “she didn't abide by Islamic beliefs while sitting in the mosque.”

"Iqra Hasan's ear and nose are covered. On the other hand, there is Dimple Yadav. The question is, will Akhilesh Yadav file an FIR against the person who took this picture?" Rashidi said.

He attacked Dimple's attire, saying it was not "in accordance with the Islamic principles".

"I will apologise if they (Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav) apologise... A mosque is not a Parliament. An actress who works in movies half-naked comes fully covered to the Parliament. Then, should the dignity of a mosque be maintained?" he added.