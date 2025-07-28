Operation Mahadev: Three LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Dara | Top updates

Security forces on Monday launched a major anti-terror operation in the Lidwas area near Dara in Jammu and Kashmir, following inputs about suspected terrorist movement in the region. A security personnel stands guard near the site of the encounter, at Gujjarpati area in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir(Representative image/PTI)

According to a statement from the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues.” Defence sources said the encounter began at 11 AM.

On the identity of the slain terrorists, SSP Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarty said that all three were Pakistani and belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). However, he did not confirm that they had a role in Pahalgam attack. “We are identifying them and ascertaining that,” Chakravarty added.

Earlier, the security forces updated when contact was established with suspected militants under the ongoing 'Operation Mahadev'. The Army said, "The operation is currently underway," adding that additional reinforcements have been deployed to support the action on the ground.

The Dara region of Jammu and Kashmir is a known trekking destination in difficult and rugged terrain.

Operation Mahadev: Top updates