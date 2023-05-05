Bajrang Punia's emotional appeal and a video: ‘fought for pride of our country’

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday made an emotional appeal to citizens seeking their support in the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Mallik address the press conference in the ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Posting a video featuring him and fellow grapplers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, Punia wrote on Twitter, “We fought for the pride of our country. Today we are fighting for the safety and honour of your champions. Please support us!”

Punia's appeal came a day after a large number of people, including farmers from neighbouring states of Delhi and DU students, reached Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers who are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Many of them raised slogans like "Nari Shakti Zindabad", "Pahalwan Ekta Zindabad", "Jo Humse Takrayega, Chur Chur Hojayega" in support of the aggrieved wrestlers amid heavy security deployment at the protest site. Several farmer groups, who came from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, shouted "Jai Kisan Jai Jawan" and "Kisan Ekta Zindabad", pledging to not leave the site until justice is delivered to the wrestlers, reported PTI.

"After what happened with our wrestlers on Wednesday night, we felt the need to come and extend our support to the daughters of this country who have won medals for India at international platform. What happened yesterday was unfortunate. We have decided that until justice is delivered to them, we will not move from here," said Balbir Singh, a farmer who came from Amritsar.

What happened on Wednesday night?

A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and some police personnel when the protesters were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy. Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik claimed that they were abused and pushed by male police officers, leaving them in tears.

The Delhi Police has denied the allegation that its personnel used force against the protesting wrestlers.

