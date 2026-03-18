X back online for India users after brief outage

As of At 8:17pm, a total of 1227 outage reports were recorded across India. The latest update at 8:30pm IST on Downdetector, over 4500 users have reported an outage.

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is back online after a brief outage in India. Earlier on Wednesday, Downdetector reported that users reported problems with the social media site as they were unable to access feeds and links shared from the platform.

Upon refreshing, users receive the message “something went wrong, try again.”

Thousands of X users across India have stated that they are unable to use the social media platform. While alerts from the platform are still being received, users have stated they are unable to refresh their feeds.

Meanwhile, on the mobile application, users have encountered the message - “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.”

Along with India, an outage has also been reported in the United States, says Downdetector with over 14,000 user reports logged in the last 30 minutes.

In India, 55 per cent of outages were reported from the mobile application and 37 per cent from the website.

Back in February, a similar outage was reported globally for the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

X remained inaccessible for thousands of users globally, with around 42,261 outage reports in countries, including the United States and the UK, earlier this year.

The services resumed on the social media site an hour after the outage and an immediate confirmation from X was not provided.

While the issue has been resolved as of 9:20 PM IST, a comment from X or Elon Musk regarding the brief outage and the cause behind it is awaited.