X down for thousands of users globally, India among countries hit

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was down for several users globally with thousands of users reporting disruptions in loading app and accessing feed. X, the platform formerly Twitter, was down for thousands (AFP)

Several users reported technical errors in loading feed, failed search results and accessing the social media app.

Downdetector showed a spike with 3,357 outage reports in India as of 7:30 pm on Monday. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The Elon Musk owned platform remained inaccessible for thousands of users globally with 42,261 outage reports in countries, including the United States and the UK.

The website showed that 53 per cent of the users reported glitches while using the X app, while 22 per cent of the people faced errors loading their feed, and another 16 per cent users faced trouble with the website.

X did not immediately respond to the outage and the reason behind it.