Users across India and around the world could not access micro-blogging social media site X on Friday evening as thousands of users reported the outage on Downdetector. X down for thousands of users worldwide, second time this week (Representational Photo/AFP)

At 8.46 pm on Friday, Downdetector had over 77,000 reports of X outage from across the globe, with over 6,000 from India.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user reports.

This is the second time the micro blogging site has suffered an outage this week. Earlier on Tuesday, X was down for users across the globe.

While Cloudflare, the content delivery and security service used by X, was functioning normally, it was unable to establish a connection with X’s servers.

“Cloudflare protects this website. But, something went wrong trying to reach it If the problem isn’t resolved in the next few minutes, it’s most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach. Cloudflare is a global network that secures websites, applications, remote teams, and networks. We help build a better Internet through a focus on security and speed,” the error message read.