X down: How to solve issues amid massive Twitter outage today? Users unable to see timeline, posts

X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands across the US on Friday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 45,000 reports about X at the time of writing this story. Users were not able to see their timeline and other posts. xAI's bot, Grok, was also down. X was down for thousands on Friday (AFP)

While the Elon Musk-led platform is yet to address the outage, here's what you can do to fix issues:

Check X’s status via the platform’s official support account or outage trackers to confirm it’s a system-wide issue.

Refresh or log out and back in to rule out temporary session glitches.

Clear cache or switch devices/browsers to see if access improves.

Try mobile data or Wi-Fi alternately in case of local network issues.

Wait for restoration if the problem persists, as widespread outages typically require backend fixes.

Cloudflare issues Users could see Cloudflare issues while logging in on X.

“Cloudflare protects this website. But, something went wrong trying to reach it. If the problem isn’t resolved in the next few minutes, it’s most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach. Cloudflare is a global network that secures websites, applications, remote teams, and networks. We help build a better Internet through a focus on security and speed,” the message read.

Reactions Reacting to the sudden outage, one person wrote in the Downdetector comment section: “is the website going veryyy slow for anyone else or is it just my poor connection?”

“𝕏 is down. What is the cause? It was working until 15 minutes ago. Let's hope it's not another cyberattack. Quite unusual. How is it on your end? I tried both mobile and web and both have issues,” another person commented.

“X is down again with thousands reporting outage issues worldwide. DownDetector shows reports spiking as users struggle to load feeds and post. This marks second major X outage this week after Tuesday's global 🅱️lackout,” a third person wrote.