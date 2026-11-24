Dairy farms, gaushalas, dhobi ghats and laundry units operating in Delhi will now face tighter pollution-control requirements, with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) making it mandatory for them to obtain the requisite environmental consents and comply with prescribed waste-treatment standards.

Froth forms in the Okhla section of the Yamuna River when soap-like surfactant molecules in polluted water are agitated. (Sunil Ghosh/HT/ Representational) more less

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According to new DPCC notices, units that fail to meet the requirements after the stipulated compliance period may face punitive action, including closure-related measures and disconnection of essential services.

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In two separate public notices, the DPCC has tightened its directions for dairy farms and gaushalas on the one hand, and dhobi ghats, laundry units and washing facilities on the other, as part of efforts to prevent untreated waste and wastewater from entering the Yamuna.

Dairy farms and gaushalas

Under its public notice, the DPCC has categorised dairy farms and gaushalas into Orange and Green categories depending on their activities and cattle strength. Owners and operators have been directed to obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, as applicable. They have been asked to apply within 15 days; failing to do so may result in further action under relevant laws.

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{{^usCountry}} The crackdown on dairies assumes importance given the enormous volume of cattle waste generated in the national capital. According to livestock enumeration figures, Delhi has a total cattle population of 1,23,164. This includes 22,540 cattle in legal dairies, 60,210 in authorised dairy colonies, 19,638 in government animal shelters and 20,776 in private gaushalas. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) estimates that another 500 unauthorised dairies are operating in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crackdown on dairies assumes importance given the enormous volume of cattle waste generated in the national capital. According to livestock enumeration figures, Delhi has a total cattle population of 1,23,164. This includes 22,540 cattle in legal dairies, 60,210 in authorised dairy colonies, 19,638 in government animal shelters and 20,776 in private gaushalas. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) estimates that another 500 unauthorised dairies are operating in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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The total estimated cattle waste generation is approximately 1,500 tonnes per day. However, only around 200 tonnes are currently being utilised, leaving nearly 1,300 tonnes of waste unprocessed every day. This massive gap in waste management poses a serious environmental challenge, particularly because improperly managed animal waste can contaminate drains and water bodies.

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To address the problem, the MCD has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to establish waste-processing plants to handle the remaining unprocessed cattle waste.

Laundry units and dhobi ghats

The DPCC has also issued stringent directions to dhobi ghats, laundry units, and washing facilities, warning that untreated wastewater discharged, directly or indirectly, into the Yamuna contributes to foam formation and eutrophication.

These establishments must obtain the necessary license, install and maintain effluent treatment plants (ETPs), and ensure that no wastewater is discharged into drains, water bodies or land without treatment. They have also been directed to use soaps and detergents conforming to prescribed BIS specifications.

Froth forms in the Okhla section of the river when soap-like surfactant molecules in polluted water are agitated. The churning at the barrage intensifies foam formation, while lower winter temperatures make the bubbles more stable, allowing the foam to persist. Sources of surfactants include detergents in untreated domestic sewage, industrial pollutants, and wastewater from dhobi ghats, officials said.

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A study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) had also identified dhobi ghats as a source of these surfactants.

Delhi Pollution Control Board has warned that violations could invite penal action, including disconnection of electricity and water supply and imposition of environmental compensation.

Officials are expected to intensify enforcement once the stipulated compliance periods have elapsed, putting pressure on establishments to move beyond routine permissions and demonstrate actual compliance with pollution-control requirements.