Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, alert for flood-like situation

Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:09 am IST

Water level of Yamuna river in Delhi reached 204.88 metres on Thursday, crossing warning level of 204.5 metres

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi reached 204.88 metres at the Old Railway Bridge here on Thursday, crossing the warning level of 204.5 metres, officials said.

A view of Yamuna River as the water levels increased, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
A view of Yamuna River as the water levels increased, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)

An alert has been issued to all the agencies concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with a potential flood-like situation, PTI reported.

