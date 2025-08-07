Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, alert for flood-like situation
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:09 am IST
Water level of Yamuna river in Delhi reached 204.88 metres on Thursday, crossing warning level of 204.5 metres
The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi reached 204.88 metres at the Old Railway Bridge here on Thursday, crossing the warning level of 204.5 metres, officials said.
An alert has been issued to all the agencies concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with a potential flood-like situation, PTI reported.
News / India News /
Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, alert for flood-like situation