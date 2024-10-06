Yati Narsinghanand triggers row with remarks against Prophet Muhammad; controversy explained

Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial priest based in Ghaziabad, has been booked for hate speech after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The remarks sparked protests in the UP city and other states. Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand (File photo)

Yati Narsinghanand's close aides claimed he had been detained in Ghaziabad. However, the police haven't confirmed his detention.

After Yati Narsinghanand's remarks emerged online, a crowd gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad on Friday night. The police dispersed the crowd and have increased security outside the temple.

FIRs against Yati Narsinghanand

Police complaints were filed in several states. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi met Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand on Saturday demanding a criminal case against Narsinghanand.

An FIR was later registered against him by the Telangana police. An FIR was also registered against the priest in Maharashtra's Amravati city.

On Friday night, the Maharashtra city witnessed a violent protest triggered by the remarks. 21 police personnel were injured and 10 police vans were damaged in stone pelting.

A case under BNS sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (intentionally uttering words to wound the religious sentiments of another person deliberately), 197 (actions that harm national integration) and others was registered against Yati Narsinghanand.

Who is Yati Narsinghanand? When were the remarks made?

Yati Narsinghanand is the chief priest of the Dasna temple. He is known for making objectionable remarks and has several cases against him.

His close aide and general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation, Udita Tyagi, claimed he had been detained.

DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari, however, said he had no idea about his detention.

According to reports, the remarks against Prophet Muhammad were made during an event held at Hindi Bhavan of Ghaziabad on September 29.

Owaisi, Muslim bodies demand arrest

Owaisi and prominent Muslim organisations like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) have demanded that Narsinghanand's bail should be cancelled and he be arrested.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani alleged that Narsinghanand has made “intolerable blasphemous” remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Vice President Malik Motasim Khan said, “We strongly condemn the highly blasphemous remarks made by Swami Yatinarsinghanand against Prophet Muhammad. These statements are not only deeply hurtful to millions of Muslims but are a deliberate act of provocation aimed at inciting communal tensions.”

"His repeated derogatory remarks are intolerable, and he must be immediately arrested by the authorities. Such evil people pose a significant threat to peace and law and order in the country,” he said.

BJP MLA claims temple attacked

The Dasna police have registered an FIR against 150 people for protesting outside the Dasna temple.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar (Loni) alleged that Narsinghanand’s temple was attacked on Friday. The police have not confirmed any attack on the temple.

"The Police put up a performance of doing a lathicharge at night, but should have shot 10-20 people in an encounter at night… This is an attack on Hindutva… If 10-20 people had been killed, there wouldn’t have been a ruckus like this," he told The Indian Express.

He further said the mob should be charged under the stringent National Security Act.

With inputs from PTI