Ghaziabad: Protests, FIRs over Yati Narsinghanand’s purported video

The Ghaziabad police filed a suo-motu FIR on Thursday, booking Narsinghanand for alleged derogatory remarks intended to hurt the feelings of people of a “specific community” at an event held on September 29 at the Hindi Bhawan, Lohiya Nagar, Ghaziabad.

Among the sections covered by the FIRs filed on Friday and Saturday were Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 191(2) (rioting), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).

Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural) said that there were no arrests or detention made regarding the incident as of late Saturday night. The clarification by the DCP was made after rumours emerged that Narsinghanand had been detained.

The video at the centre of the debate purportedly showed Narsinghanand allegedly making “hate speech” which hurt the feelings of Muslims, according to locals.

HT however could not independently authenticate the veracity of the video.

According to Maulana Mohammad Shaban Qasmi, president, Jamiat Ulama (Ghaziabad), the remarks made by Narsinghanand about the Prophet Mohammed hurt the religious feelings of Muslims, and they met senior police officers, urging them to take legal action at the earliest.

“His purported video also went viral over the social media and some groups from our community also went out to express resentment… We have urged people from our community to not resort to any sort of protest or speak against any religion or its beliefs,” he added.

Qasmi said that a meeting was called near Dasna and a group of youths took the main road enroute the Dasna Devi temple on Friday night. “The group was just going to attend a meeting and unfounded rumours were spread while they were going past the Dasna temple. It The meeting was finally cancelled… But we seek legal action be taken against Yati Narsinghanand at the earliest,” he added.

The police, however, filed a suo-motu FIR at the Wave City police station on Saturday against 100-150 unidentified people regarding the “march” to the temple and claims of stone-pelting that ensued.

“About 100-150 people gathered outside the Dasna temple and were raising slogans. When they were stopped by police, they resorted to stone-pelting with sticks in hands, and prevented discharge of official duties,” it stated.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rural zone (under whose jurisdiction Dasna Devi temple falls) on Saturday said that the FIRs were filed against the protesters.

The officer said that members of both communities were pacified after holding meetings with them, urging them to maintain peace and harmony.

“There were protests after the remarks made by Yati Narsinghanand and we have filed FIRs in such instances at different police stations. The suspects involved will be identified in the due course,” he said, adding: “Yati Narsinghanand is not with the police.”

Another suo-motu FIR was filed at the Masuri police station, stating: “25-30 people had gathered and burnt an effigy near Khajoor Masjid. This aimed to create animosity between the two religious communities.”

Another suo-motu FIR was filed by police on Saturday against one named, and 20-25 other unidentified people at the Kotwali police station in city zone under BNS section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc).

It said that the suspect and others had planned to gather and give a memorandum to people of Muslim community against previous alleged remarks by Narsighanand.

“When I reached there around 6.45pm, the suspect was making hate speeches to disturb the communal harmony after gathering people from Muslim community. This created anger among members of Muslim community,” the FIR said.

HT tried to get detailed responses about the events that unfolded since Narsinghanand’s alleged remarks, Kalpana Saxena and Dinesh Kumar P, both additional commissioners of police, did not respond to calls on Saturday.

“Yati Narsinghanand is not with us… As far as FIR against Yati Narsighanand (filed on October 3 at city zone’s Sihani Gate police station), we are investigating. The forensic analysis of the purported video is being done and statements of the event organizers etc, are also getting recorded. We are investigating the case,” said Rajesh Kumar, DCP (city zone).

Narsinghanand was unreachable over phone for comments on Saturday.

On Friday, Narsinghanand had talked to HT about the event held on September 29 at the Hindi Bhawan, saying: “I did not make any uncalled for remarks or any remarks to hurt the feelings of anyone. If need be, I will clarify before the court that my remarks were correct.”

The Ghaziabad assembly seat is scheduled to go for bypoll in coming weeks.