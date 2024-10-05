At least 21 police officials were injured after a mob hurled stones at them in Maharashtra's Amravati on Friday night amid a row over Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj's “objectionable” remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The angry mob was demanding the police to register a case against the seer. Row over Hindu seer's remarks in Amravati; mob hurls stones, 21 cops injured(ANI)

According to the police, at least 10 police vans were also damaged in the stone-pelting by the mob outside the Nagpuri Gate police station.

“A huge mob, including members of some organisations, came to the Nagpuri Gate police station around 8.15 pm to press for their demand of registration of a case against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Ghaziabad…The in-charge of the police station told the mob that one FIR had already been registered against the seer, following which they went back,” Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy told the media.

However, shortly after the video of the Hindu seer's remarks went viral on social media, a large group of people returned to the police station.

“When the police officers were trying to persuade the crowd, the mob suddenly started throwing stones at the police personnel…Some police personnel and officers got injured in the attack, and police are taking action against the mob,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the police issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) barring the assembly of five or more people in the Nagpuri Gate area.

FIR against 1,200 people

The police have registered a case against 1,200 people in connection with the mob incident under BNS sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), 197 (actions that harm national integration) and others were registered against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj at Nagpuri Gate police station over his alleged objectionable remarks.

Out of the total suspected accused, 26 people have been identified.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)