A year after the killing of Communist Party of India (Maoist) commander Madvi Hidma in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh police, security forces on Wednesday unearthed a huge cache of explosives allegedly concealed by him in Polavaram forests along the Andhra Pradesh–Chhattisgarh border.

Madvi Hidma, his wife Madakam Raje and four other Maoists were killed by the Andhra Pradesh police after a gunfight in 2025. (File photo)

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Hidma was killed in an encounter with security forces of the Andhra Pradesh police at Maredumilli forests of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on November 18 last year.

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According to Polavaram district superintendent of police K Chakravarthi, the police had seized 670 live Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells and several other explosive materials during the operation.

The operation was conducted by a special team constituted with the assistance of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a concealed Maoist explosives dump in the border region.

“The recovery was the outcome of sustained surveillance, intelligence gathering and follow-up operations undertaken by Andhra Pradesh police as part of their continuing efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE),” Chakravarthi said.

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He said the search operations gained particular significance following the neutralisation of Madvi Hidma during an exchange of fire in a forest area near Maredumilli last year.

Subsequently, security agencies intensified efforts to identify and trace Maoist hideouts and concealed dumps that could have been left behind by the Maoist commander and his associates.

During these efforts, police received credible intelligence about an explosives dump allegedly concealed by Hidma. A case was registered based on the information, following which a special team was formed to conduct the operation in coordination with the CRPF.

The recovered dump contained a substantial quantity of explosives, ammunition-related material and essential medicines. The seizure included 670 live BGL shells, 42 non-electric detonators, 250 grams of gunpowder, 25 pieces of Cordex, 12 booster/explosive rings, seven live Bharmar cartridges, 16 empty 7.62 mm cases and approximately six metres of fuse material.

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Apart from explosives, security personnel also recovered around 20 types of medical supplies, including essential medicines and medical kit boxes.

He said the recovery of 670 live BGL shells is particularly significant, given the potential threat posed by the explosives if they had remained accessible to Maoist cadres. The seizure of detonators, Cordex and booster rings along with the shells also indicates that the dump contained materials that could have been used in preparing explosive devices.

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Chakravarti said the police will continue combing and search operations to identify and recover all remaining dumps allegedly concealed by the Maoist party in Polavaram district and adjoining border areas.

He stressed that sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated search operations would be undertaken to prevent Maoist cadres from accessing concealed explosives and other materials.