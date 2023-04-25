Siddaramaiah speaking against Lingayats as he has sensed defeat: BSY

Bengaluru : Amid the controversy over “corruption Lingayat chief minister remark”, former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa on Monday lashed out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and cautioned him not to speak lightly against the community. Former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa on Monday lashed out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and cautioned him not to speak lightly against the community. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, the BJP leader said Siddaramaiah is making such statements after sensing his defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. “Siddaramaiah has sensed his defeat and is thus speaking against the Lingayat community. He should not have made such remarks being an Opposition leader. I condemn it. There will be many elections, but he should speak responsibly. Nobody will tolerate such statements,” he said.

Siddaramaiah is facing backlash from the ruling BJP for insulting the Lingayat community in the state. Responding to a question on the BJP’s stance that a Lingayat should be the next chief minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said, “There’s already a Lingayat Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai). He’s the root of all the corruption in the state.”

Siddaramaiah has tried to clarify that his remark was aimed at only Bommai and that he respects honest chief ministers from the community. The Opposition leader alleged that the BJP was trying to twist his statements and use it to its advantage.

Earlier, former CM Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined Congress after quitting the BJP after he was denied a ticket, had said that many Lingayat leaders have left the BJP.

On Sunday, Bommai, who kicked off his election campaign in Bengaluru, said, he didn’t expect such a statement from Siddaramaiah and said that the people will teach the Congress a “proper lesson.” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too took serious exception to Siddaramaiah’s remarks and said it had shown how the Congress leaders view the Lingayat community.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that Siddaramaiah has been clear in his comments on Bommai, and accused the BJP of trying to misrepresent them. “Siddaramaiah has clearly spoken of his respect towards the contribution of Lingayat chief ministers of the past who have not only brought laurels to the State but also to the community,” he said.

“Unfortunately, BJP legislator Nehru Olekar has said that Bommai has become a 40% agent. Siddaramaiah has only reiterated the allegations and what is wrong in it? We have not made the allegations,” Surjewala added.