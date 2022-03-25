Home / India News / Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP chief minister for second time
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP chief minister for second time

Yogi Adityanath is the only chief minister to have been re-elected for the second straight term. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as deputy chief ministers
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the top BJP leaders present at the mega swearing-in ceremony. Adityanath was administered oath by governor Anandiben Patel at the jam-packed stadium. 

 

