Yogi's new UP cabinet has 50 ministers with 31 fresh faces: Full list here
- Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were sworn in as the UP CM's deputies.
Yogi Adityanath on Friday was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second straight term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and several Union Ministers were present at the grand ceremony in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and party leaders also attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Yogi was sworn in by governor Anandiben Patel at the jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya was among the first newly elected BJP legislators to takes oath as a minister after Adityanath. According to reports, she is one of only five women who have been able to make their place in the new cabinet of 52 ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak took oath as deputy chief ministers, followed by others. According to the official list, the BJP has retained 21 ministers from the old cabinet, while 31 are fresh faces. As many as 22 ministers have been dropped.
Here's a full list of ministers:
Cabinet ministers: Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jayveer Singh, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesk Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad
Ministers of state (independent charge): Nitin Agrawal, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena and Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'.
Minister of state: Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khateek, Sanjeev Gond, Baldev Singh Olakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brijesh Singh, KP Malik, Rajni Tiwari, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anoop Pradhan 'Valmiki', Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathore Guru, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.
