Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: The grand oath-taking ceremony will be held today in Lucknow, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and other chief ministers, industrialists attending the event. 
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate will swear-in on Friday at a grand event for the second consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will be in attendance. All chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have been invited for the event, along with union ministers, industrialists, and ministers of other states. Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Yadav, and Shobha Karanjale are expected to attend the ceremony.

 

The grand oath-taking ceremony will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Massive preparations were on-going since Thursday for the ceremony. A stage has been set up with a massive banner featuring PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. Reportedly, over 20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf. 

 

The Uttar Pradesh-CM designate has personally called former UP chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for the oath-taking ceremony. Meanwhile, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary said that he has not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in function of Yogi Adityanath as his Uttar Pradesh counterpart in Lucknow on Friday.

    Read more: Nitish Kumar to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:51 AM IST

    Final preparations of the grand swearing-in ceremony

    Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony as UP CM Today: Preparations underway (HT)
    Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony as UP CM Today: Preparations underway (HT)

    Final preparations for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the second Yogi Adityanath government at Atal Vihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow underway. 

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:47 AM IST

    Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony today

    Yogi Adityanath will swear-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh today in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today. All chief ministers of BJP-led states, union ministers, industrialists are expected to attend the event. 

