Nitish Kumar to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony
PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in function of Yogi Adityanath as his Uttar Pradesh counterpart in Lucknow on Friday. He was due to fly to Lucknow along with his deputies Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi on a special flight for the function.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, their ministerial colleagues, and chief ministers of at least 15 states were also scheduled to attend the ceremony. Adityanath is the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in decades to have been voted back to power in the state.
Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on its own. His participation in the inauguration function comes amid reports of differences within the ruling coalition in Bihar, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Top leaders of both JD (U) and BJP have maintained the alliance is strong and Kumar will complete his term.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
