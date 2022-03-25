Home / Cities / Patna News / Nitish Kumar to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony
patna news

Nitish Kumar to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, their ministerial colleagues and chief ministers of at least 15 states were also scheduled to attend the function
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Kumar

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in function of Yogi Adityanath as his Uttar Pradesh counterpart in Lucknow on Friday. He was due to fly to Lucknow along with his deputies Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi on a special flight for the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, their ministerial colleagues, and chief ministers of at least 15 states were also scheduled to attend the ceremony. Adityanath is the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in decades to have been voted back to power in the state.

Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on its own. His participation in the inauguration function comes amid reports of differences within the ruling coalition in Bihar, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Top leaders of both JD (U) and BJP have maintained the alliance is strong and Kumar will complete his term.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out