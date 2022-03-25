Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi holds first meeting with his council of ministers in Lucknow
Yogi holds first meeting with his council of ministers in Lucknow

  • Ahead of the meeting, Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader, said a roadmap will be chalked out at the first meeting of the new council of ministers.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with newly sworn-in ministers in Lucknow. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 09:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held the first meeting of the council of ministers in the state in Lucknow. Hours ago, Adityanath and his new cabinet were sworn-in at a grand ceremony at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in the state capital.

Ahead of the meeting, Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader, said a roadmap will be chalked out at the meeting. “It is clear that we have received people's love and support. Electoral promises will be met. The Prime Minister's message will be taken to every house. We will begin working on our commitment to make UP the top state in the country,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The much-publicised swearing-in of Adityanath was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, some other Union ministers, besides chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states and the party national president JP Nadda.

Live updates on swearing-in ceremony

Later, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Adityanath and expressed confidence that his government in its fresh term will write another chapter of progress in Uttar Pradesh while fulfilling people's aspirations.

Also read | Yogi Adityanath govt took oath at stadium built by Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

The BJP-led alliance won 273 of the 403 seats in the recently concluded Assembly election in the state. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

This is the first time in over three decades that a party has won the Assembly election twice in a row in the politically crucial state.

