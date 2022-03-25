Industrialists from Noida invited to chief minister Yogi’s swearing-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited about 30 key investors and industrialists from Noida to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath, slated to be held in Lucknow on Friday, officials of the Noida Entrepreneur Association (NEA), a consortium comprising over 15,000 industrial units, said Thursday.

“This is the first time that we have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. We expect better days for the manufacturing and industrial sector that witnessed a bad two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are glad the regime is honouring our sentiments and has invited us to this event,” said Vipin Malhan, president of NEA.

According to officials, representatives of mobile phone manufacturing companies and those dealing with electronic products have also been invited to the event.

Party leaders, who requested anonymity, said that senior leaders have asked each Member of Legislative Assembly to bring at least two buses full of supporters to the event. Around 75,000 chairs have been placed at the Lucknow stadium that is set to host the event.

“We have made adequate arrangements for the event so that the ceremony is special. About 75,000 chairs have been arranged at the stadium,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (information), the Uttar Pradesh government.

However, according to party leaders, no realtor has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony because most developers are struggling to deliver flats to homebuyers and the government does not want to be associated with them at this juncture.

“We have not received any invite for the event,” said Prashant Kumar Tiwari, president of the Western Uttar Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), a realtors’ body.

