'You shook hands with Xi Jinping': Congress' 7 questions to PM Modi on China

The Congress on Saturday threw seven questions to PM Modi amid heat over Rahul Gandhi's comment on China that triggered a political row. As the BJP demanded Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the party for his statement that Indian soldiers were beaten up by the Chinese side in Arunachal, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is the political duty and moral responsibility of the Prime Minister to give his 'Mann ki baat' on China.

“Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 km a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted as he posted his seven questions.

"On June 20, 2020, why did you say there has been no incursion by China into Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh," the party asked in its first question.

Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/K2lVvWVv60 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2022

"Why have you allowed the Chinese to stop our troops from accessing thousands of square kilometres in Eastern Ladakh where we were regularly patrolling prior to May 2020?" it said.

The Congress asked PM Modi why he 'abandoned the plan approved by the Cabinet on 17th July 2013 to establish a Mountain Strike Corps'.

Following the December 9 face-off between India and China in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress has been demanding a debate on the issue in Parliament. Defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement in which he said the border is completely secure as the Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the Chinese aggression.

"Why have you allowed Chinese companies to contribute to PM CARES fund," the Congress asked also questioning the import from China. "Why has you allowed imports from China to zoom to record levels in last two years," it said.

"Why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China?" -- is the 6th question.

"You have met the top Chinese leadership an unprecedented 18 times and recently shook hands with Xi Jinping in Bali. hina launched an incursion into Tawang shortly thereafter and continue to unilaterally alter the border situation. Why are you not taking the nation into confidence?" the Congress asked in the 7th question.

Several Congress leaders on Saturday attempted to clarify Rahul Gandhi's comment on China and asked what was wrong with it if the opposition makes the government aware of an issue. "If the Opposition makes the government aware of any issue, then what's the problem, why do they (BJP) feel bad about it?" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

"If China has not incurred into our territory, and if everything is okay between India and China, then why Jasihankar ji said that there is a need to restore the status quo? Why the two armies had to hold talks 16 times? Satellite images show that China is building a bridge on Pangong lake. In the regions of Depsang and Demchok, our army is not able to drill where they used to earlier," Chowdhury said.

