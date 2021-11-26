Home / India News / Narayan Rane says MVA govt will collapse by March. Nawab Malik replies
Narayan Rane says MVA govt will collapse by March. Nawab Malik replies

Narayan Rane's followers must have raised goats and hens keeping ‘mannat’ for his coming back to power in Maharashtra, but like Fadnavis' prediction and Chandrakant Patil's dream, this prayer will also fail, Nawab Malik said. 
Nawab Malik replied to Narayan Rane's prediction that the MVA government in Maharashtra will collapse in March.&nbsp;
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra firebrand minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday replied to BJP leader Narayan Rane's prediction that BJP will form the government in Maharashtra in March and said the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is not for five years, but for 25 years. "First, Devendra Fadnavis had the responsibility of predicting the collapse of the MVA government. Then Chandrakant Patil took the responsibility. None of their predictions came true. And now Narayan Rane has taken up the job," Nawab Malik said.

"Narayan Rane was the chief minister of Maharashtra 23 years ago. He went to the Congress to get the Chief Minister's post. Then he switched to the BJP. His followers must have raised thousands of goats and hens praying for his CM ship. But a government can't be wished away like that -- through predictions, dreams, prayers," Nawab Malik said.

"Chief Minister said earlier the alliance in Maharashtra is not for five years, but for 25 years. And we will complete 25 years because people have confidence in us. Earlier, BJP national president said teh government will be ousted. Government can neither be ousted nor be set up, A government is formed through people's choice. Our MLAs will not get scared. BJP must understand that people of Maharashtra will choose us time and again," the minister said.

Narayan Rane's comments on Friday triggered speculation as Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel were in Delhi. Dismissing reports of cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the recent past, all partners of the alliance vowed to have a commitment to the alliance.

Following Narayan Rane's ominous prediction as he was asked the details, he said toppling and forming governments is done in secrecy and it can not be discussed in public. "Uddhav Thackeray is unwell, so I don't want to talk about him... But the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra," Rane said.

Like the NCP, the Congress too dismissed speculations of any rift in the alliance. Then why are NCP and BJP leaders are in Delhi at the same time? According to reports, Fadnavis and Patil are in Delhi to discuss "organisational matters" with the central leadership. Sharad Pawar travelled to Delhi to attend a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and his schedule had been planned a week ago, an NCP source said.

(With agency inputs)

