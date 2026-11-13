Your roots may be in villages, but your flight has no limits: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday urged students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to dream big and pursue their ambitions with dedication, discipline and self-confidence, saying their rural backgrounds should never limit their aspirations. India News

“Your roots are connected to your villages, but there is no limit to your flight,” Murmu told a gathering of meritorious tribal students during an interaction at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President emphasised that education should not remain merely a means of earning a livelihood, but should also equip young people to create employment opportunities for others.

“When our youth create employment, the country’s inclusive development will gain further momentum,” she said.

The interaction was organised by the ministry of tribal affairs as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Highlighting the importance of tribal education in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Murmu said the development of every region and every section of society was essential for the country’s progress.

She said Eklavya Model Residential Schools were providing quality education to tribal children while creating opportunities for them to develop their diverse talents.

Referring to students who had secured admission to prestigious engineering and law institutions, the President said their achievements reinforced her belief that India had no shortage of talent. What was needed, she said, was access to appropriate opportunities, a conducive environment and proper guidance.

She also welcomed the nearly equal representation of boys and girls in these schools, describing it as an indicator of progress towards inclusive development.

Pointing out that most students came from rural backgrounds and that many were the first in their families to pursue residential education, Murmu encouraged them to remain connected with their communities while exploring opportunities beyond their villages.

She congratulated winners of the Tribal Business Conclave Open Grand Challenge and Tribe-Preneurs Idea Quest, and encouraged students to benefit from initiatives promoting tribal entrepreneurship and innovation.

The President also referred to the establishment of Aadi Karmayogi student chapters at 100 leading institutions, including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and central universities, to nurture tribal leadership and innovation.

Urging students to remain informed about national and international developments, she said awareness of current affairs would strengthen their logical thinking and analytical abilities.

She asked them to share information about government welfare schemes and important developments with their families, relatives and neighbours whenever they returned to their villages.

Such small initiatives, she said, could benefit entire communities and make education more meaningful.