'Youth questioning institutions ‘healthy sign of vibrant democracy’: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said young people questioning institutions was a “healthy sign of a vibrant democracy”, emphasising that the judiciary must be willing to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the younger generation, who are not merely the country’s future but active stakeholders in their present.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Karnataka high court chief justice Vibhu Bakhru, chief minister DK Shivakumar and others during the 34th annual convocation of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)

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“I believe that young people questioning institutions is a healthy sign of a vibrant democracy. The judiciary is no exception. We must be willing to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the younger generation...Disagreement should never be seen as a threat in itself. What matters is that we remain committed to constitutional values, even when we disagree,” Justice Kant told HT in an interaction on the sidelines of the 34th convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, where he presided over the ceremony as chancellor.

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Asked how the judiciary should engage with a generation that increasingly expresses disagreement through public statements and social media, the CJI said the answer lay in greater dialogue, transparency in the functioning of institutions and legal education that helped young people understand both their rights and responsibilities.

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“At the same time, it is important to understand that the judiciary functions through established constitutional processes. Not every issue can be addressed in the court of public opinion, and judges must ultimately decide cases on the basis of the Constitution, the law and the evidence before them,” he emphasised.

Convocation held after uncertainty

The convocation came after a period of uncertainty over the ceremony, which had earlier been cancelled amid objections from a section of students and alumni to the proposed participation of the CJI and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in the ceremony. The event was subsequently held on Saturday, with Justice Kant addressing the graduating students on the importance of dialogue and respect for differing viewpoints.

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Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka high court chief justice Vibhu Bakhru, and Ranga Shankara co-founder Arundhati Nag were among the attendees of the event.

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Legal education and intellectual independence

In his address to the graduating students on Saturday, CJI Kant underscored the importance of intellectual independence, open debate and the ability to engage with opposing viewpoints, saying legal education was as much about developing these qualities as it was about mastering the law.

“The purpose of a legal education extends beyond learning the principles of criminal or constitutional law; it rests in the invigorating experience of encountering those who see the world differently than we do,” he said.

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Describing law school as a crucible where ideas collide, convictions are tested and dialogue is forged, the CJI said the legal profession demanded both the courage to defend what was just and the humility to listen to voices that often went unheard.

“This intellectual independence also calls for fairness: hearing before judging, distinguishing a person from a position and disagreeing without denying another person’s dignity,” he added.

His emphasis on listening and disagreement echoed his remarks to HT on the role of institutions in engaging with younger people, even as he underlined that judicial decision-making must remain anchored in constitutional processes rather than public opinion.

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Advice to graduating students

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Justice Kant also urged the graduating students to maintain honesty and professional integrity, warning that their convictions would be tested when compromise appeared tempting and others chose shortcuts. He asked them to let the wisdom gained at NLSIU guide their choices.

The graduates, he said, were entering not merely a profession but a calling -- to be guardians of autonomy and servants of the people. “Law will challenge your patience, test your ethics, and call upon the deepest reserves of your courage. But it will also reward you with the singular joy of service — the serene satisfaction of righting a wrong, the pride of defending liberty, and the honour of upholding the Constitution,” he said.

Thanking parents for their sacrifices and faith in their children, he also acknowledged the contribution of faculty and staff in shaping the graduating class, describing the graduates as “heralds of hope” whom the nation looked to with expectation.

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Frequently Asked Questions What did CJI Surya Kant say about young people questioning institutions? He called it a “healthy sign of a vibrant democracy” and said the judiciary must be willing to listen to the concerns and aspirations of younger people. Why had the NLSIU convocation been cancelled earlier? It had been cancelled amid objections from a section of students and alumni to the proposed participation of the CJI and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. What qualities did CJI Kant urge graduating students to develop? He emphasised intellectual independence, open debate, fairness, honesty and professional integrity, along with the courage to defend what is just and the humility to listen.