Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Bengaluru: Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of online food aggregator Zomato, on Friday said the company will cover the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who claimed she was attacked by a delivery person from the company. Goyal added that they will also take care of the legal cost of the delivery person Kamaraj, who denied the charges and said it was he who was attacked by the woman.
“Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked. We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings,” Goyal said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” the statement added.
Goyal added that as per protocol, Zomato has temporarily suspended Kamaraj from making active deliveries, while covering his earnings in the interim.
“Also, for the record, Kamaraj has made 5,000 deliveries for us so far and has a 4.75/5-star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest) and has been working with us for 26 months now (these are facts, not opinions, or inferences),” read the statement.
On Wednesday, Bengaluru-based content creator Hitesha Chandranee posted a video on social media alleging that the Zomato delivery person assaulted her following an argument over a delay in delivery. She claimed that Kamaraj barged into her house, verbally abused her and punched her in her face.
On the same day, Electronic City Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against Kamaraj. He was subsequently arrested but let off on bail the same day.
On Thursday, Kamaraj claimed that contrary to the woman’s claim, it was he who was attacked. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose,” he said.
Police officials said statements of both parties were being recorded and further investigation in the case was on.
