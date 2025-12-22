James Ransone cause of death: Coroner points at ‘The Wire’ star's apparent suicide in major update

A major update has emerged in the passing of The Wire star James Ransone on Friday. On Monday, TMZ reported, citing the LA County coroner, that Ransone died of an apparent suicide. James Ransone (L) with Natasha Lyonne. (Natasha Lyonne on Instagram)

The actor reportedly passed away on Friday after a medical emergency at his Los Angeles home. LAPD arrived at the residence and completed the death investigation. They suspected no foul play in the initial investigation.

Now, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled the actor's cause of death as "suicide by hanging" on the official website. The probe into the manner of his death is confirmed, with the LA Coroner's officer stating that his body is ready to be released to his family.

James Ransone Autopsy Report

The report by LA County Medical Examiner notes the place of death as a shed and indicates the case remains open, though the investigation found no additional contributing causes. The examination conducted by Deputy Medical Examiner Dr Richard Ou and the case overseen by investigator Gerardo Meza.

James Ransone's autopsy report, as seen on the website of LA County Medical Examiner.(LA County Medical Examiner)

Also read: James Ransone's wife Jamie McPhee posted concerning update before The Wire actor's suicide death

Ransone was best known for his breakout role as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of HBO's 'The Wire.' Born James Finley Ransone III on June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland, he graduated from the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in 1997 after studying theater and fine arts.

He also appeared in the HBO miniseries "Generation Kill" (2008) as Corporal Josh Ray Person, earning critical acclaim for his raw performances. Ransone also He performed in theater, notably 'Small Engine Repair' at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2013.