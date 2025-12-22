James Ransone's wife Jamie McPhee posted concerning update before The Wire actor's suicide death

James Ransone, best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s The Wire, has died at the age of 46. The actor died by suicide on Friday in Los Angeles, TMZ reported on Sunday, citing records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. James Ransone has died at 46(X)

The medical examiner listed Ransone’s cause of death as ‘hanging’, with the location noted as a shed. His body has been released, according to official records.

Jamie McPhee's concerning update

Only days before Ransone's death, his wife, Jamie McPhee, shared a fundraiser supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) through her social media profile. They have two children.

James Ransone films and shows

Ransone rose to prominence portraying Ziggy Sobotka, the troubled son of dockworker Frank Sobotka (played by Chris Bauer), during the second season of The Wire. He appeared in 12 episodes of the series in 2003. The landmark HBO drama aired from 2002 to 2008 and starred Dominic West, Michael Kenneth Williams, Idris Elba, Wood Harris, Lance Reddick, Wendell Pierce and others.

Beyond The Wire, Ransone became a familiar presence across HBO productions, appearing in Generation Kill and Treme, and later starring in Bosch. His final television appearance came earlier this year in a Season 2 episode of Poker Face, which aired in June.

His film credits included Prom Night (2008), Sinister (2012), Sinister 2 (2015), Tangerine (2015), Mr. Right (2015), It Chapter Two (2019), The Black Phone (2021) and the upcoming Black Phone 2 (2025).

James Ransone spoke about sexual abuse

In 2021, Ransone publicly disclosed that he was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. He accused a former tutor, Timothy Rualo, of sexually abusing him repeatedly in 1992 at his family’s home in Phoenix, Maryland. Ransone shared the allegation in a lengthy Instagram post addressed to his alleged abuser.

“We did very little math,” Ransone wrote. “The strongest memory I have of the abuse was washing blood and feces out of my sheets after you left. I remember doing this as a 12 year old because I was too ashamed to tell anyone.”

He said the trauma contributed to years of addiction, telling Rualo that the abuse fueled a “lifetime of shame and embarrassment” and led him to alcoholism and heroin use. Ransone said he got sober in 2006 and later reported the allegations to Baltimore County police in March 2020. Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Ransone also spoke candidly about his recovery in a 2016 Interview Magazine profile, revealing that he became sober at 27 after years of heroin use.

“People think I got sober working on the ‘Generation Kill.’ I didn’t,” he said. “I sobered up six or seven months before that… I remember going to Africa and I was going to be there for almost a year. I was number two on the call sheet and I was like, ‘I think somebody made a mistake. This is too much responsibility for me.’”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In the US, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988.