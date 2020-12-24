Are you ready to ‘unwrap’ NASA’s latest present? It has a melodious twist

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:06 IST

NASA’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. If you are among them, you will love “unwrapping” their latest present. What’s even more amusing is that the space agency’s share comes with a melodious twist. It’s a video showcasing sonification of Caldwell 73. The clip was shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble telescope.

“#HappyHolidays from Hubble! Unwrap this festive sonification of Caldwell 73, a globular cluster that resides 40,000 light-years away from us. These stars are gravitationally bound to each other, with most stars concentrated at the cluster’s center,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip and you may find yourself intrigued by the ‘sound of the space.’

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 3.4 lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments. People couldn’t stop saying how much they love the clip.

“I love love this harmony,” wrote an Instagram user. “The chant of the stars,” poetically said another. “It sounds so happy,” shared a third. “Christmas vibes,” commented a fourth. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express themselves.

What do you think of this wonderful present?

Also Read | Space music: NASA shares sonification video of the Crab Nebula. It’s amazing