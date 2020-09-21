e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Athlete slows down so competitor can win. Reason behind gesture is winning praise

Athlete slows down so competitor can win. Reason behind gesture is winning praise

A video of the moment has since gone all kinds of viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:24 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
James Teagle and Diego Mentrida photographed at the finish line.
James Teagle and Diego Mentrida photographed at the finish line. (Instagram/@james_teagle)
         

An athlete’s display of sportsmanship has gone viral all over the Internet. A video shows him slowing down just before the finish line so his competitor could win the race. His reason for doing this has struck a chord with thousands winning him tremendous praise.

The incident took place during the Santander Triathlon in Spain when Spanish triathlete Diego Mentrida surrendered the third place spot so British athlete James Teagle could overtake him. Mentrida was behind Teagle when the latter took a wrong turn close to the finish line, allowing Mentrida to take the lead.

Mentrida was inches from the finish line when he realised what had happened and slowed down so Teagle could win instead. The two were even seen shaking hands.

A video of the moment has since gone all kinds of viral.

Teagle also praised Mentrida in a post he shared on Instagram. After detailing what had transpired before the finish line, he appreciated Mentrida for “showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity!”

“Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

So this happened a week ago... I missed the finish chute in a triathlon in Spain. After around 50m I realised and sprinted back. By that point @diegomentrida was 50m from the finish chute and we ended up sprinting for the line. I crashed into the barrier and thought it was over. @diegomentrida then did the unexpected... Having seen what happened he stopped and allowed me to pass showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity! A video of this has now gone worldwide and been picked up by loads of media outlets. Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait 😁... And British kids pay attention in language class.. or you may end up looking like a fool worldwide 😂 #Triathlon #sport #sportsmanship

A post shared by James Teagle (@james_teagle) on

Mentrida also shared a post in which he wrote that this is something that he had learnt since he was a child. “In my opinion it should be considered as a normal situation,” he wrote in his post. “I never thought something like this would go so far and be echoed in so many media. But it is a pride to receive so much affection,” he added.

The organisers of the event eventually decided to give Mentrida an honorary third place, reports Reuters. He was also awarded 300 euros in prize money, the same amount won by Teagle for coming third.

“Wow what a gesture! He is a true winner in life,” shared a Twitter user. “It’s not win or lose, it’s how you play the game. RESPECT!” added another.

(With inputs from Reuters)

tags
top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In