Home / It's Viral / Can you identify the dangerous animal from this zoomed in image?

Can you identify the dangerous animal from this zoomed in image?

While some tried guessing the creature, others talked about the beauty of nature.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr JK Soni shared a zoomed in picture of this animal.
Dr JK Soni shared a zoomed in picture of this animal.(Twitter/@jksoniias)
         

“You must appreciate that Nature is the finest, biggest and most versatile artist,” this is how a tweet, which has now piqued people’s interest, starts. Shared on Twitter by Dr JK Soni, the tweet is of an image of a dangerous animal. However, it may be difficult for many to identify the creature at first glance as the picture Soni shared is zoomed in image of a particular body part of the animal.

“So dear friends, can you identify what is this in photo ?,” Soni also asked in his tweet and ended the post with the words “Nature nurtures!”

Since being shared, people dropped various comments on the post. While some tried guessing the creature, others talked about the beauty of nature. A few also commented that they’re unable to identify the animal. In case you are still trying to figure out, this reply by Soni on the same tweet will make things clear.

Yes, the image he shared is of a crocodile!

“Nature had everything whatever humans require for living happily,” wrote a Twitter user. Impressed by the image, another user of the mircro-blogging site wrote, “amazing.”

“Crocodile? Some animal close to or related to it. Curious to know how could you take such a close-up?” asked an inquisitive Twitter user. “Crocodile or alligator,” wrote another and several others were able to share the correct answer.

Also Read | There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you spot it?

Surge in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases due to relaxations, migration
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Global death toll hits 500,000, infections rise to 10 mn
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
West Bengal govt set to market ‘Arogya Sandesh’ to boost immunity
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
