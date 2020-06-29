Can you identify the dangerous animal from this zoomed in image?

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:09 IST

“You must appreciate that Nature is the finest, biggest and most versatile artist,” this is how a tweet, which has now piqued people’s interest, starts. Shared on Twitter by Dr JK Soni, the tweet is of an image of a dangerous animal. However, it may be difficult for many to identify the creature at first glance as the picture Soni shared is zoomed in image of a particular body part of the animal.

“So dear friends, can you identify what is this in photo ?,” Soni also asked in his tweet and ended the post with the words “Nature nurtures!”

So dear friends,



Can you identify what is this in photo ??? 😊



You must appreciate that #Nature is the finest, biggest and most versatile artist.



Nature nurtures! pic.twitter.com/0JgFiLhfQU — Dr. JK Soni, IAS (@Jksoniias) June 25, 2020

Since being shared, people dropped various comments on the post. While some tried guessing the creature, others talked about the beauty of nature. A few also commented that they’re unable to identify the animal. In case you are still trying to figure out, this reply by Soni on the same tweet will make things clear.

Thank you for your reply.

this is a cropped photo of a crocodile- Head parts near both eyes.

photo clicked at Chambal, Sawai Madhopur.

sharing lateral view too.

I saw 7 huge crocodiles at a stretch of one km. @BearGrylls @NatGeoPhotos #crocodile #chambalriver @my_rajasthan pic.twitter.com/WNmUqQ27k0 — Dr. JK Soni, IAS (@Jksoniias) June 25, 2020

Yes, the image he shared is of a crocodile!

“Nature had everything whatever humans require for living happily,” wrote a Twitter user. Impressed by the image, another user of the mircro-blogging site wrote, “amazing.”

“Crocodile? Some animal close to or related to it. Curious to know how could you take such a close-up?” asked an inquisitive Twitter user. “Crocodile or alligator,” wrote another and several others were able to share the correct answer.

