Delhi civic school students to be provided with masks made from turbans

Delhi civic school students to be provided with masks made from turbans

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said such masks made from turbans will be distributed in phases in various schools under the three municipal corporations.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
Masks made of Sikh turbans will be distributed among students of civic schools. (representational image)
Masks made of Sikh turbans will be distributed among students of civic schools. (representational image)
         

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “vocal for local”, masks made of Sikh turbans will be distributed among students of civic schools, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said on Monday.

He said these masks will be distributed in phases in various schools under the three municipal corporations.

“Our PM spoke about being ‘vocal for local’ during this pandemic. So during the lockdown, many Sikh brothers donated their turbans, which were collected and sanitised. Then people volunteered to stitch masks out of them,” Singh said.

The mayor also inspected Hindu Rao Hospital on Monday to oversee the preparedness in coronavirus wards.

