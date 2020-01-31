Elephant rescued from well with physics principle. ‘What an idea,’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:37 IST

A heartwarming rescue of a baby elephant with the help of physics is winning the Internet. A tweet by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey gives a glimpse of the rescue efforts made by people and officials in Gumla, Jharkhand.

According to the tweet, the forest department along with people from the nearby village rescued the elephant using the Archimedes principle. Officials and locals filled the well with water to help the elephant out. The elephant was rescued without any injury.

“Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers used Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy to save an elephant calf who fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work,” says the caption posted by Pandey.

Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers using Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy save an elephant calf who had fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work. @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/DP8ydrctsp — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) January 30, 2020

Posted on January 30, the post has garnered over 1,100 likes and lots of reactions.

The quick-thinking forest officers were praised by people on the micro-blogging site. While some netizens loved the idea of using physics to rescue the baby animal, others pointed out that incidents like these will increase the love for physics and animals among children.

What an idea sir ji! Practical application of theory. I would have never thought about it if left alone. Great to see forest department doing wonderful job! Keep it up!!👌🏻🙂 — Nishad Kulkarni (@nishadkulkarni) January 30, 2020

Amazing. Wonderful effort by him. — @alanjha (@alankjha58) January 30, 2020

Amazing! Science at its best. Great example to show to kids during Physics lesson! They will get to learn both science & love to animals — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) January 30, 2020

The best part is the sensitivity shown towards wild life preservation by the villagers. No doubt heart warming — Yashovardhan Azad (@yashoazad) January 31, 2020

Amazing, they have set an example for others to follow in similar emergency situations — GodsonOrganicFarm (@FarmGodson) January 30, 2020

What do you think of this intelligent rescue?