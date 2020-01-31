e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Elephant rescued from well with physics principle. ‘What an idea,’ says Twitter

Elephant rescued from well with physics principle. ‘What an idea,’ says Twitter

The forest department along with people from the nearby village rescued the elephant using the Archimedes principle.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:37 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shared pictures of the rescue efforts.
         

A heartwarming rescue of a baby elephant with the help of physics is winning the Internet. A tweet by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey gives a glimpse of the rescue efforts made by people and officials in Gumla, Jharkhand.

According to the tweet, the forest department along with people from the nearby village rescued the elephant using the Archimedes principle. Officials and locals filled the well with water to help the elephant out. The elephant was rescued without any injury.

“Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers used Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy to save an elephant calf who fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work,” says the caption posted by Pandey.

Posted on January 30, the post has garnered over 1,100 likes and lots of reactions.

The quick-thinking forest officers were praised by people on the micro-blogging site. While some netizens loved the idea of using physics to rescue the baby animal, others pointed out that incidents like these will increase the love for physics and animals among children.

What do you think of this intelligent rescue?

