Ever seen a mud volcano? IFS officer shares video, asks people to identify the location

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:35 IST

The words active volcanoes often evoke the images of mountains that have the potential to erupt and spew out hot molten lava. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a video of such an active volcano but instead of hot lava it ejects something else – boiling mud. He also asked people to name the place where active mud volcano is found in India.

“This is called a Mud #volcano. Do you know we in India also have active mud volcano. “Can you name where? Read,” Kaswan tweeted and shared the video.

This is called as Mud #volcano. Do you know we in India also have active mud volcano. Can you name where ? Read. pic.twitter.com/aLf3R1vM9w — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 14, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention with over 28,000 views till now – and the numbers are only increasing.

While some are amazed to see such a wonder of nature, others are filled with tons of questions. In case you are wondering too, the mud volcanoes are mainly found in the subduction zones, reports CNN. These zones are located around the globe and are those parts where the tectonic plates collide.

The volcanoes of mud form mainly in the subterranean gas pockets found in these areas. The pockets erupt when the gas forces its way out, in the process blenches out a mixture of water and oil - which is responsible for the muddy appearance. The sizes of these formations are small and they never grow to the size of regular volcanoes.

In India too, such a volcano is found in Baratang Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. And, those who have visited the place also shared videos and images of the mud volcano on Kaswan’s post.

Mud volcano at Baratang Island, Andaman. pic.twitter.com/Z5c2749vOf — Komal (@diggingdeeply_) April 14, 2020

Why just the name ? Here it is in photo! One of the many at the spot.



Baratang at Andaman and Nicobar Islands



I took this photo in December 2019 pic.twitter.com/2Srsqs4u2P — Shakti Chaturvedi (@ico90clast) April 14, 2020

Also, to answer Kaswan’s question, several wrote that the video is form Baratang Island, though the IFS officer is yet to confirm the location.

Further, a few took the hilarious route to express themselves. “Double Cheese Burst,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cadbury chocolate advertisement,” joked another. “Feels like chocolate volcano,” wrote a third.

Did you know about the existence of the mud volcanoes? Or are you as surprised as some of the tweeple?