Ever thought what cats think? This TikTok video may give you a clue

it-s-viral

Updated: May 03, 2020 10:52 IST

A lot of questions about a lot of things have remained unanswered till date. But alas nobody has asked the most ‘essential’ question of all times - what do cats think?

If you’re a feline lover sometimes you may wonder what exactly goes on inside those fluffy heads. Maybe it’s the dream of being a feline felon and stealing all those yummy food that humans never let them eat or probably a purrformer rocking the world with their adorable meows. We may never figure that out, but we can surely imagine. Just as shown in this TikTok video and there’s a chance that it’ll make you laugh out loud.

The clip shows a chonky cat staring intently at something as its human narrates an imaginary scenario of what could be playing on the feline’s mind - “Dear diary, my bowl is only half full and it is obvious that I will soon starve to death”. The dramatic narration continues to further describe the feline’s ‘sufferings’. The clip ends with a disappointed look from the cat himself.

The clip has garnered over 1.6 million likes and tons of assumptions from netizens.

“Someone is planning your murder,” warns a TikTok user. “His look at the end! I’m dying,” writes another. “This is so my cat. Oh wait! This is every cat,” comments a third.

We wish we could read feline minds, till then let’s just assume that they love all those hugs and kisses we shower on them.

What do you think of this cat?

Also Read | This unlikely black cat and snake friendship will make you do a double-take