Florida-based Indian eatery’s server gets $2020 in tip. Post wins people over

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:23 IST

The new year started on a sweet note for a server at a US restaurant after a customer left them a generous tip. The incident took place at Florida-based Indian eatery called Masala Mantra Indian Bistro. They shared this story of random act of kindness on Facebook and it’s such a tale which may leave you with a smile.

“$2020 Tip by a kind patron for our excellent server Dawn. We can’t stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn. God bless this group of kind folks. This year has been hard for every restaurant including ours but this act of kindness made our year. We are grateful for all our patrons’ support - in this difficult year they bought a lot of cheers and light to our little server community. May the good lord bless us all in the new year and it’s a new Dawn for all of us Goodbye 2020 and welcome 2021,” the restaurant shared. The post is complete with an image of the bill that shows the tip amount.

Though it’s not revealed who gave the tip, the amount indicates that it could be a part of the 2020 Tip Challenge. In this trend, people are tipping $2,020 or $20.20 to the servers to spread joy.

Take a look at the post shared by the restaurant:

Since being shared, the post has received tons of appreciative and love-filled comments from people. A few also mentioned how they love the restaurant’s food.

“Nice of you to let her keep it,” wrote a Facebook user. To which, the eatery replied, “Absolutely.”

An individual shared, “Wonderful! Makes me happy to know there are good people in the world.” Another expressed, “That is awesome!! We love your restaurant and our community!”

What do you think of the incident?

