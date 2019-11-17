Giant Panda gets CT scan, pics intrigue people

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:35 IST

Remember the video of the adorable twin panda cubs at the Berlin zoo who captured international attention? It’s their father Jiao Qing who recently piqued the Internet’s interest after pictures of the animal getting a CT scan made their way online.

The panda was recommended the scan after veterinarians picked up a discrepancy on an ultrasound during his examination at the city’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research. The scan of the 110 kgs (243 pound) bear revealed that the reason of the inconsistency is his kidney. One of his kidneys is smaller than the other.

9-year-old Jiao Qing underwent the scan while under anaesthesia and a few image were captured which were later released online.

Nine years old male Panda Jiao Ling is being prepared for CT scan. ( AP )

People had a lot to say about the images. While some were simply surprised, there were many who wished Jiao Qing a speedy recovery. Some even inquired about his family.

“I hope he gets well soon.” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh, wow!” commented another. “Now, that’s something you don’t see every day,” wrote a third. “He looks so peaceful sleeping and adorable too,” commented another. “How are Meng Meng and the babies?” asked a fourth.

It’s not just panda, every now and then the images of animals getting CT scans have left people amazed. Be it lion, snake or whale, these images surprised many.

(With inputs from AP)