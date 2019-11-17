e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Giant Panda gets CT scan, pics intrigue people

The panda, Jiao Qing, was recommended the scan after veterinarians picked up a discrepancy on an ultrasound during his examination.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jiao Qing, the father of twin panda cubs, getting a CT scan.
Jiao Qing, the father of twin panda cubs, getting a CT scan. (Twitter/@zooberlin)
         

Remember the video of the adorable twin panda cubs at the Berlin zoo who captured international attention? It’s their father Jiao Qing who recently piqued the Internet’s interest after pictures of the animal getting a CT scan made their way online.

The panda was recommended the scan after veterinarians picked up a discrepancy on an ultrasound during his examination at the city’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research. The scan of the 110 kgs (243 pound) bear revealed that the reason of the inconsistency is his kidney. One of his kidneys is smaller than the other.

9-year-old Jiao Qing underwent the scan while under anaesthesia and a few image were captured which were later released online.

Nine years old male Panda Jiao Ling is being prepared for CT scan.
Nine years old male Panda Jiao Ling is being prepared for CT scan. ( AP )

People had a lot to say about the images. While some were simply surprised, there were many who wished Jiao Qing a speedy recovery. Some even inquired about his family.

“I hope he gets well soon.” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh, wow!” commented another. “Now, that’s something you don’t see every day,” wrote a third. “He looks so peaceful sleeping and adorable too,” commented another. “How are Meng Meng and the babies?” asked a fourth.

It’s not just panda, every now and then the images of animals getting CT scans have left people amazed. Be it lion, snake or whale, these images surprised many.

(With inputs from AP)

tags
top news
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad dies
Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad dies
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News